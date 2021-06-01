State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 705 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 195,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in American Tower were worth $46,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,734 shares of company stock valued at $15,758,862 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMT opened at $255.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.22. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.55 and a 200-day moving average of $231.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.77%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.83.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

