State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.33% of Boston Properties worth $51,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 3.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 153,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 19.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 15.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after buying an additional 15,916 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 7.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 22,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $6,233,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BXP. Truist lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.88.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $117.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $117.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

