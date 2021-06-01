Systematic Financial Management LP Has $10.17 Million Stock Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,417 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.34% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $10,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AUB opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.68.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.34%.

AUB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.40.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

