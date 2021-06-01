Evermay Wealth Management LLC Acquires 72 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 141.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $396.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,229. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,628 shares of company stock worth $40,844,221 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANTM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.50.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.