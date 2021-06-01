Evermay Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 9,036.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortive news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,822,524.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FTV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,762. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $60.36 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.07.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.40%.

FTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

