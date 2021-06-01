1776 Wealth LLC Buys 200 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 9,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

DLR stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.85. 5,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,729. The company has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total value of $15,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,192,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $30,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 483,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,362,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,869 shares of company stock valued at $49,528,344 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

