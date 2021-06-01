1776 Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

1776 Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,310 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total transaction of $2,979,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,750,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,920 shares of company stock valued at $14,442,911 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.32.

NXPI stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,570. The firm has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a PE ratio of 142.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $96.10 and a 12-month high of $216.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.15.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.