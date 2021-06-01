Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Stake Raised by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 908,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Whole Earth Brands were worth $11,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FREE. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FREE opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.17. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.90 million. Whole Earth Brands had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 8.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

FREE has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Whole Earth Brands Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

