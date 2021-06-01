Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $221.46

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $221.46 and last traded at $218.81, with a volume of 1461 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $218.54.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.91.

The firm has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.15 and its 200 day moving average is $167.21.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $429,148.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,533.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $319,331.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,361 shares of company stock valued at $11,503,627 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Fortinet by 1,471.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,777,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,012 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $211,918,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,383,000 after acquiring an additional 912,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $111,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

