Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Petix & Botte Co raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 54,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,173.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 319,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,604,000 after buying an additional 310,135 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.74. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $42.84 and a 1-year high of $46.22.

