InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $83.20

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $83.20 and last traded at $81.38, with a volume of 1066 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.78.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterDigital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.04.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. InterDigital had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $82.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.97 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in InterDigital by 406.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in InterDigital by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in InterDigital by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InterDigital Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

