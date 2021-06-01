ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Short Interest Up 40.5% in May

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the April 29th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 616,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ResMed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.43.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of RMD stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $205.59. 2,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,606. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.14. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.77, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. ResMed has a twelve month low of $156.57 and a twelve month high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that ResMed will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

In related news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $484,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,732 shares of company stock worth $5,436,870 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $229,587,000. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter valued at $174,082,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in ResMed by 38.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,034,000 after acquiring an additional 476,477 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in ResMed by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 501,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,514,000 after acquiring an additional 351,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,136,000 after acquiring an additional 240,047 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.