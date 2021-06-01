Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the April 29th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NXR stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.71. The stock had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,574. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 57,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. 12.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

