Cameco (TSE:CCO) Trading Up 7.4%

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) shares were up 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$25.52 and last traded at C$25.50. Approximately 261,827 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,542,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.75.

CCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.75 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.12. The firm has a market cap of C$10.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -261.22.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$290.02 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

