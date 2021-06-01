Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.94

Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.94 and last traded at $42.86, with a volume of 269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLB shares. TheStreet upgraded Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Core Laboratories from $300.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Core Laboratories to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.35 and a beta of 3.35.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 348,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $857,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,287,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,429,000 after purchasing an additional 20,480 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 27.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 12,767 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

