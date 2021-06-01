Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Short Interest Update

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,490,000 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the April 29th total of 5,020,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,374,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 10,371 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 941,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,898,000 after buying an additional 392,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 257.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,218,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,236,000 after buying an additional 3,758,256 shares in the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.61. 31,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,228. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $905.45 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

