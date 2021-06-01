Revolution Populi Trading 15.3% Lower Over Last Week (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Revolution Populi has a market cap of $37.65 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0314 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Revolution Populi has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00082342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00021026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $377.08 or 0.01023313 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,647.74 or 0.09899300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00091178 BTC.

About Revolution Populi

Revolution Populi is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revolution Populi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revolution Populi using one of the exchanges listed above.

