suterusu (SUTER) 24 Hour Volume Hits $255,803.00

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 1st. One suterusu coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, suterusu has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. suterusu has a total market cap of $24.95 million and $255,803.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00082342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00021026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $377.08 or 0.01023313 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,647.74 or 0.09899300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00091178 BTC.

suterusu (CRYPTO:SUTER) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade suterusu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

