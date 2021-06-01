Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Receives $86.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.57.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APPS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.54. 30,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,296. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $102.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.