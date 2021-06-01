Analysts Set Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Target Price at $69.83

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 64,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $2,803,927.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,743,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,719,292.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $1,589,420.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,474,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,447,230.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,839 shares of company stock worth $8,769,370 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNTL stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.62. 557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,061. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.79 and its 200-day moving average is $48.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $62.79.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). As a group, research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.