Tapmydata Hits 1-Day Volume of $118,204.00 (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. Tapmydata has a total market cap of $1.84 million and $118,204.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One Tapmydata coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tapmydata Coin Profile

Tapmydata (CRYPTO:TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,073,347 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

