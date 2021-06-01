Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to Announce $0.51 EPS

Brokerages expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Monro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.47. Monro reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 240%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.34 million. Monro had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MNRO. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Monro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

NASDAQ MNRO traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.34. The stock had a trading volume of 183,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Monro has a one year low of $39.39 and a one year high of $72.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.19%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Monro by 53.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Monro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Monro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Monro by 174.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Monro during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

