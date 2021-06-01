Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Purchased by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,261 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $15,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 301.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CW opened at $125.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $133.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $597.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.21 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 16.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.90%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,655,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Nathman sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.45, for a total transaction of $158,130.75. Insiders sold a total of 20,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,044 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

