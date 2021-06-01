Systematic Financial Management LP Purchases 77,871 Shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,945 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 77,871 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 2.98% of First Community Bankshares worth $15,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,661,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,818,000 after buying an additional 77,589 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded First Community Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded First Community Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of First Community Bankshares stock opened at $31.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $546.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.60. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.94.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $33.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.92 million. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 30.14%. Equities analysts expect that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.08%.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

