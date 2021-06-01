Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) & Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Financial Review

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Genfit alerts:

This table compares Genfit and Seagen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit $8.86 million 20.67 -$115.63 million ($2.97) -1.35 Seagen $2.18 billion 12.96 $613.67 million $3.30 47.08

Seagen has higher revenue and earnings than Genfit. Genfit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seagen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Genfit and Seagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit N/A N/A N/A Seagen 29.07% 21.41% 17.93%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Genfit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Seagen shares are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of Seagen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Genfit and Seagen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit 1 1 3 0 2.40 Seagen 0 6 9 0 2.60

Genfit presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 150.00%. Seagen has a consensus price target of $186.36, indicating a potential upside of 19.96%. Given Genfit’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Genfit is more favorable than Seagen.

Risk & Volatility

Genfit has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seagen has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Seagen beats Genfit on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genfit

Genfit S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis. The company has a licensing agreement with Labcorp for the commercialization of NASHnext, a blood-based molecular diagnostic test. Genfit S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer. It also develops Tisotumab Vedotin for metastatic cervical cancer and other solid tumors; ladiratuzumab vedotin, an ADC targeting LIV-1 for metastatic breast cancer and solid tumors; and SEA-CD40, SEA-TGT, SEA-BCMA, and SEA-CD70 for various cancer diseases. Seagen Inc. has collaboration agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Agensys, Inc.; Genmab A/S; and Merck. The company was formerly known as Seattle Genetics, Inc. and changed its name to Seagen Inc. in October 2020. Seagen Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.