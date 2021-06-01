Loop Capital Begins Coverage on The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The Honest in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Honest in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of The Honest in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Honest in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on The Honest in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

HNST stock opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The Honest has a 12-month low of $14.54 and a 12-month high of $23.88.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

