Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 64.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,055 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $59.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.48. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $61.09.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

