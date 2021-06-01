Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Cuts Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 677.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $65.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of 53.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.52. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.79.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.