Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,007,373,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Target by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,555,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,178 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Target by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Target by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Target by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $694,937,000 after purchasing an additional 950,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $479,094.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,218 shares of company stock valued at $9,483,744. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.83.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $226.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $112.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.89. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $114.81 and a 52 week high of $228.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

