Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $2,208,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,786.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,520 shares of company stock valued at $12,728,729. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CZR shares. Truist raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $107.45 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.06 and a 1-year high of $109.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.05 and its 200 day moving average is $84.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

