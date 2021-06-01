Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 4.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 1.2% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its position in Zoetis by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis stock opened at $176.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.40 and a 12 month high of $178.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.61.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.