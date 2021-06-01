Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 259 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $361,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,598 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,078 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WM opened at $140.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.33. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.45 and a 12-month high of $144.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.