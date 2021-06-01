Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPTL. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 370,315.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,650,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,023,000 after purchasing an additional 16,645,664 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,135,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,289,000 after buying an additional 2,247,771 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 68.2% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,501,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,488,000 after buying an additional 1,419,318 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 2,427,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,530,000 after buying an additional 532,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,496,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,518,000 after buying an additional 59,123 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTL opened at $39.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.98. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $49.19.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

