Certified Advisory Corp Takes $109,000 Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 68.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UL shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $59.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $63.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.5159 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.08%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

