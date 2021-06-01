Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,202 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,888 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $346,847,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,844,000 after buying an additional 10,258,701 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 611.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,773,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,910,000 after buying an additional 8,400,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Ford Motor by 261.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,002,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $87,918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $59,070,000. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.54.

NYSE:F opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

