BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $874,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $103,000. L & S Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 4,704 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 25,293 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 41,135 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $113.88 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.06 and a 1 year high of $118.98. The company has a market capitalization of $134.07 billion, a PE ratio of 135.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.06 and a 200 day moving average of $106.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

