Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Sold by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,658 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,380 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 12.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUV stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.46. 161,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,035. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $11.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

