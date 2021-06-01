Nelson Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Nelson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 797 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $282.90. 1,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,926. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $166.00 and a one year high of $295.14. The company has a market capitalization of $70.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $280.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 42.81%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.25.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

