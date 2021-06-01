Accel Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,595 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Accel Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000.

NASDAQ ANGL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.10. 11,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,027. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.14 and its 200-day moving average is $32.07. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $32.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

