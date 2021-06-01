Accel Wealth Management Sells 251 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Accel Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,551,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

PDP traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.53. The company had a trading volume of 41,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,409. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $63.53 and a 12 month high of $93.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.05.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

