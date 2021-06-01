Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,340 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $714,492,000 after buying an additional 5,206,764 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,170,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,960,000 after buying an additional 1,855,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $331,000,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $318,088,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,835,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,718,000 after buying an additional 40,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.07.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $61.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.68, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $61.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.81.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.