HighTower Advisors LLC Has $9.38 Million Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $9,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Dover by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Dover by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 38,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $150.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $90.03 and a 1-year high of $155.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.98.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 34.92%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

