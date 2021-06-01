W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10,383.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 206.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GWW. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.36.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW opened at $462.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $441.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.07. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $291.22 and a 12-month high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.