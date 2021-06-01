Xponance Inc. Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 6.0% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 499,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,632,000 after buying an additional 28,458 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Incyte by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 17,388 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Incyte by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 40,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Incyte by 46.7% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Incyte by 41.2% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 383,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,203,000 after purchasing an additional 111,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,621,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $32,301.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $83.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.93. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $75.52 and a 52 week high of $110.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.47.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.86) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

INCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink cut shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.45.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

