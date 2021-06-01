Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) will report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clarivate’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Clarivate reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clarivate.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

CLVT traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.12. 9,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802,640. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.58. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 0.55.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

