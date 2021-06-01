Camden Capital LLC Purchases 219 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 65.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 14,269 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 66,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 311,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $143.38 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $174.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.45.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTCH. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.15.

In other Match Group news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.