Analysts Set Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) PT at $12.40

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on BDN. Mizuho boosted their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,336,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,907,000 after buying an additional 1,667,968 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,413,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,120,000 after buying an additional 11,902,534 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,233,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,388,000 after buying an additional 622,376 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,472,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,356,000 after buying an additional 121,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,471,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BDN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,944. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.39.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.65 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 59.59%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 54.68%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

