Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion.
Shares of NASDAQ PLTK traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.73. The company had a trading volume of 590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,472. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.81. Playtika has a 52 week low of $23.13 and a 52 week high of $36.06. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 114.29.
Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.07 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.
About Playtika
Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.
