Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.73. The company had a trading volume of 590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,472. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.81. Playtika has a 52 week low of $23.13 and a 52 week high of $36.06. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 114.29.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.07 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLTK. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playtika from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.58.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

