Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Receives $39.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Societe Generale cut shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

NILSY stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $35.45. The company had a trading volume of 81,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day moving average is $32.80. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, South Cluster, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Mining, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

