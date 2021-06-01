L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Holdings Lifted by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LHX. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 17.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

NYSE LHX opened at $218.06 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $221.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.66.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.21.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.